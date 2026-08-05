Teradata Corporation $TDC Shares Acquired by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC - Free Report) by 21.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 449,344 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 78,853 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned about 0.48% of Teradata worth $11,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TDC. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Teradata by 21.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,320,653 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $33,848,000 after buying an additional 235,116 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in Teradata in the 1st quarter worth approximately $346,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Teradata by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 461,126 shares of the technology company's stock worth $11,818,000 after buying an additional 38,860 shares during the last quarter. Amundi raised its position in Teradata by 98.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 120,738 shares of the technology company's stock worth $3,095,000 after buying an additional 59,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Teradata by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 93,304 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $2,391,000 after acquiring an additional 11,742 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.31% of the company's stock.

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Teradata Trading Up 7.5%

Shares of NYSE:TDC opened at $34.48 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Teradata Corporation has a 12-month low of $19.96 and a 12-month high of $41.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.16. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 7.91, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.60.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $410.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $396.13 million. Teradata had a net margin of 24.93% and a return on equity of 57.44%. The business's revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. Teradata has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.550-0.590 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 2.650-2.730 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Teradata Corporation will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Teradata from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Teradata in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Citizens Jmp restated a "market outperform" rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Teradata in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Teradata from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Teradata from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $35.56.

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Trending Headlines about Teradata

Here are the key news stories impacting Teradata this week:

Positive Sentiment: Strong Q2 earnings and cash flow: Teradata reported adjusted EPS of $0.69, above the roughly $0.55–$0.56 consensus and up from $0.47 a year earlier. Revenue of $410 million also exceeded expectations of approximately $396 million. Recurring revenue rose 3% to $363 million, while operating margins and adjusted free cash flow improved substantially. Teradata Reports Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Teradata reported adjusted EPS of $0.69, above the roughly $0.55–$0.56 consensus and up from $0.47 a year earlier. Revenue of $410 million also exceeded expectations of approximately $396 million. Recurring revenue rose 3% to $363 million, while operating margins and adjusted free cash flow improved substantially. Positive Sentiment: Higher full-year profit outlook: Teradata raised its fiscal 2026 EPS guidance to $2.65–$2.73, above the consensus estimate of $2.47, and increased its adjusted free-cash-flow outlook. These upgrades indicate continued cost control and profitability gains despite limited revenue growth.

Teradata raised its fiscal 2026 EPS guidance to $2.65–$2.73, above the consensus estimate of $2.47, and increased its adjusted free-cash-flow outlook. These upgrades indicate continued cost control and profitability gains despite limited revenue growth. Positive Sentiment: AI product expansion: The company made its Teradata Data Analyst Agent available through the AWS Marketplace, potentially improving adoption by allowing customers to deploy conversational analytics within existing AWS environments. Teradata Brings Enterprise-Grade Data Analyst Agent to AWS Marketplace

The company made its Teradata Data Analyst Agent available through the AWS Marketplace, potentially improving adoption by allowing customers to deploy conversational analytics within existing AWS environments. Neutral Sentiment: Board appointment: Teradata added veteran technology executive Bernd Leukert to its board, a potentially positive governance and strategic development but not an immediate earnings catalyst. Teradata Appoints Bernd Leukert to Board of Directors

Teradata added veteran technology executive Bernd Leukert to its board, a potentially positive governance and strategic development but not an immediate earnings catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Weak Q3 revenue guidance: Management expects third-quarter revenue of $391.0–$399.4 million, below the $403 million consensus, with recurring revenue projected to decline 2%–4% year over year. Full-year revenue guidance remains down 2% to flat, while consulting revenue fell 24% in Q2. This topline weakness is likely driving the stock’s decline despite the earnings beat.

Management expects third-quarter revenue of $391.0–$399.4 million, below the $403 million consensus, with recurring revenue projected to decline 2%–4% year over year. Full-year revenue guidance remains down 2% to flat, while consulting revenue fell 24% in Q2. This topline weakness is likely driving the stock’s decline despite the earnings beat. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: Recent filings show multiple insiders, including CEO Stephen McMillan, selling shares without reported open-market purchases over the past six months, which may add to investor caution.

Insider Activity at Teradata

In other news, CEO Stephen Mcmillan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.71, for a total transaction of $634,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 762,446 shares of the company's stock, valued at $24,177,162.66. This represents a 2.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Richard J. Petley sold 17,227 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $602,945.00. Following the sale, the executive owned 188,571 shares in the company, valued at $6,599,985. This trade represents a 8.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 77,201 shares of company stock worth $2,486,235. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Teradata Company Profile

Teradata Corporation is a global provider of enterprise analytics and data management solutions designed to help organizations unlock value from their data assets. The company offers both cloud-based and on-premises platforms that support data warehousing, big data analytics, and machine learning. Through its flagship analytics ecosystem, Teradata enables businesses to integrate, analyze, and manage large volumes of structured and unstructured data at scale.

Central to Teradata's product suite is the Teradata Vantage analytics platform, which unifies diverse data types across multiple environments—including public and private clouds—into a single, coherent architecture.

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