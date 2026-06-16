Teradyne, Inc. $TER Shares Sold by Alkeon Capital Management LLC

Alkeon Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER - Free Report) by 15.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,432,910 shares of the company's stock after selling 440,000 shares during the period. Teradyne comprises about 0.7% of Alkeon Capital Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Alkeon Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.55% of Teradyne worth $470,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Teradyne by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,293 shares of the company's stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of Teradyne by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,332 shares of the company's stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Teradyne by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Sapient Capital LLC now owns 2,849 shares of the company's stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Teradyne by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the company's stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Teradyne by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,731 shares of the company's stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 99.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teradyne Stock Performance

TER stock opened at $432.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $67.69 billion, a PE ratio of 80.08, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.79. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $366.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $294.00. Teradyne, Inc. has a one year low of $84.12 and a one year high of $437.77.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Teradyne had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 31.79%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 87.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 21st. This is a boost from Teradyne's previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Teradyne's dividend payout ratio is presently 9.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TER has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore set a $370.00 price target on Teradyne in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Research upgraded Teradyne from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley set a $387.00 price target on Teradyne in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Teradyne from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $400.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Teradyne from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $339.80.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TER

Insider Buying and Selling at Teradyne

In other Teradyne news, CEO Gregory Stephen Smith sold 8,597 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.98, for a total transaction of $2,914,211.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 124,470 shares in the company, valued at $42,192,840.60. This represents a 6.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Shannon John Poulin sold 656 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total value of $232,880.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 15,722 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,581,310. This represents a 4.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold a total of 10,941 shares of company stock valued at $3,751,992 over the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc is a global supplier of automatic test equipment and related services principally used to test semiconductors, wireless products and complex electronic systems. Founded in 1960, the company is headquartered in North Reading, Massachusetts, and has a long history of developing capital equipment and software that help semiconductor manufacturers, electronics OEMs and contract manufacturers validate product performance and reliability during design and production.

The company's product portfolio centers on automatic test equipment (ATE) and system-level test solutions that address chip- and board-level validation, burn-in and reliability screening.

See Also

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