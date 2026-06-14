TeraWulf Inc. $WULF Shares Purchased by Next Century Growth Investors LLC

Next Century Growth Investors LLC boosted its position in TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF - Free Report) by 52.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,180,535 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 408,377 shares during the quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC owned about 0.28% of TeraWulf worth $13,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WULF. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in TeraWulf in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in TeraWulf by 1,191.0% in the 4th quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,595 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in TeraWulf in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Comerica Bank raised its stake in TeraWulf by 3,748.5% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,700 shares of the company's stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 12,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in TeraWulf in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.49% of the company's stock.

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TeraWulf Stock Up 2.8%

WULF opened at $26.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.00, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.51 and a beta of 3.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.10. TeraWulf Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.39 and a 12 month high of $27.78.

TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.82). TeraWulf had a negative net margin of 611.46% and a negative return on equity of 305.07%. The business had revenue of $34.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $34.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that TeraWulf Inc. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at TeraWulf

In other news, CEO Paul B. Prager sold 166,650 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.43, for a total transaction of $4,071,259.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 4,249,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,808,004.86. The trade was a 3.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Michael C. Bucella bought 1,665 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.04 per share, with a total value of $25,041.60. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 280,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,211,982.08. This trade represents a 0.60% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders bought 6,500 shares of company stock worth $100,333 and sold 1,120,850 shares worth $20,462,114. Company insiders own 15.90% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the company. Arete Research assumed coverage on TeraWulf in a report on Monday, March 23rd. They issued a "buy" rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Roth Mkm restated a "buy" rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of TeraWulf in a report on Friday, April 17th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of TeraWulf in a report on Friday, March 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on TeraWulf from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, B. Riley Financial lifted their price target on TeraWulf from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $31.72.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TeraWulf

About TeraWulf

TeraWulf, Inc NASDAQ: WULF is a digital asset infrastructure company focused on the development and operation of zero-carbon bitcoin mining facilities. The company integrates sustainable power generation with high-density data center technologies to deliver environmentally responsible digital asset mining services. Its core business revolves around designing, building and operating large-scale mining projects powered exclusively by renewable or emissions-free energy sources.

One of TeraWulf’s flagship projects is “Project Nautilus,” located in Tompkins County, New York, which harnesses hydroelectric power sourced from the New York State Electric & Gas (NYSEG) grid.

See Also

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