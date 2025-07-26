Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) Shares Sold by Oldfield Partners LLP

Oldfield Partners LLP lessened its stake in Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX - Free Report) by 21.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 176,036 shares of the basic materials company's stock after selling 48,700 shares during the quarter. Ternium comprises about 1.6% of Oldfield Partners LLP's holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Oldfield Partners LLP owned 0.09% of Ternium worth $5,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TX. Cape Ann Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Ternium by 15.0% in the first quarter. Cape Ann Asset Management Ltd now owns 871,685 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $27,162,000 after purchasing an additional 113,536 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Ternium by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,671 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ternium in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $441,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ternium by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,925 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $1,182,000 after buying an additional 5,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ternium by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 95,486 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $2,975,000 after buying an additional 4,348 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.98% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TX shares. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Ternium from $53.00 to $41.00 and set a "sector outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Ternium from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Bank of America reissued an "underperform" rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Ternium in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Ternium from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $33.40.

Ternium Trading Up 1.2%

TX opened at $31.80 on Friday. Ternium S.A. has a 52 week low of $24.00 and a 52 week high of $37.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.65. The firm has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.87 and a beta of 1.48.

Ternium (NYSE:TX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.22. Ternium had a negative net margin of 2.07% and a positive return on equity of 0.29%. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Ternium S.A. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Ternium Company Profile

Ternium SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes steel products in Mexico, Southern Region, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Steel, Mining, and Usiminas. The Steel segment offers slabs, hot and cold rolled products, coated products, roll formed and tubular products, bars, billets, and other products.

