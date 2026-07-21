Terra Innovatum Global S.R.L. $NKLR Stock Position Cut by Segra Capital Management LLC

Segra Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Terra Innovatum Global S.R.L. (NASDAQ:NKLR - Free Report) by 80.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,534,340 shares of the company's stock after selling 10,717,753 shares during the quarter. Terra Innovatum Global S.R.L. comprises about 4.7% of Segra Capital Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Segra Capital Management LLC owned about 3.61% of Terra Innovatum Global S.R.L. worth $11,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NKLR. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Terra Innovatum Global S.R.L. during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Vennlight Capital Management LP bought a new position in Terra Innovatum Global S.R.L. in the fourth quarter worth about $2,872,000. Polymer Capital Management US LLC purchased a new stake in Terra Innovatum Global S.R.L. in the fourth quarter worth about $338,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Terra Innovatum Global S.R.L. in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Terra Innovatum Global S.R.L. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,000.

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Terra Innovatum Global S.R.L. Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NKLR opened at $5.14 on Tuesday. Terra Innovatum Global S.R.L. has a 1 year low of $3.73 and a 1 year high of $21.91. The stock has a market cap of $567.97 million and a P/E ratio of -171.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.32 and a 200 day moving average of $5.21.

Terra Innovatum Global S.R.L. (NASDAQ:NKLR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 15th. The company reported $9.99 EPS for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Terra Innovatum Global S.R.L. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NKLR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings downgraded Terra Innovatum Global S.R.L. from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright restated a "buy" rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Terra Innovatum Global S.R.L. in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Terra Innovatum Global S.R.L. from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $17.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Terra Innovatum Global S.R.L.

About Terra Innovatum Global S.R.L.

Terra Innovatum Global N.V. is a developer of micro-modular nuclear reactors. Terra Innovatum Global N.V., formerly known as GSR III Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

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