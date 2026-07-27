Terreno Realty Corporation $TRNO Shares Acquired by BROOKFIELD Corp ON

BROOKFIELD Corp ON increased its position in shares of Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO - Free Report) by 1,446.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 136,936 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after purchasing an additional 128,080 shares during the quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON owned 0.13% of Terreno Realty worth $8,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in Terreno Realty during the first quarter valued at $284,000. Gibbs Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Terreno Realty in the 1st quarter worth about $365,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 275,521 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $16,923,000 after buying an additional 38,218 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,827 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $972,000 after buying an additional 5,407 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 174.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 117,125 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $7,194,000 after buying an additional 74,393 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TRNO has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird set a $69.00 target price on Terreno Realty in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Terreno Realty from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. UBS Group set a $68.00 target price on Terreno Realty in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Terreno Realty from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Terreno Realty currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $71.71.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TRNO

Terreno Realty Stock Down 0.1%

Terreno Realty stock opened at $72.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Terreno Realty Corporation has a one year low of $53.00 and a one year high of $78.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 1.05.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.36. Terreno Realty had a net margin of 86.44% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The firm had revenue of $124.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.60 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Terreno Realty Corporation will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Terreno Realty Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 26th. Terreno Realty's payout ratio is 50.86%.

About Terreno Realty

Terreno Realty Corporation NYSE: TRNO is a real estate investment trust specializing in the acquisition, ownership and operation of industrial properties in key coastal markets across the United States. The company's portfolio primarily consists of bulk distribution, warehouse and light-industrial assets that serve a diverse tenant base, including third-party logistics providers, e-commerce companies and manufacturers. Terreno aims to generate stable rental income while pursuing long-term capital appreciation through targeted investment and active asset management.

Terreno focuses on eight major coastal regions, emphasizing markets with strong supply-and-demand fundamentals and barriers to new development.

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