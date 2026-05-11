Tesla, Inc. $TSLA Holdings Lowered by Kepler Cheuvreux Suisse SA

Kepler Cheuvreux Suisse SA trimmed its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) by 15.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,211 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock after selling 2,351 shares during the period. Kepler Cheuvreux Suisse SA's holdings in Tesla were worth $5,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TSLA. Networth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Davidson Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 79.4% during the fourth quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 61 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Prism Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 66.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts: Sign Up

Key Tesla News

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Tesla Stock Performance

TSLA opened at $428.35 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 trillion, a P/E ratio of 392.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 1.79. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $382.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $418.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $273.21 and a 12-month high of $498.83.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $22.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.96 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 3.95%.The company's revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tesla news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total value of $9,985,506.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 48,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,300,145.89. This trade represents a 35.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,264 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.03, for a total value of $898,875.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 18,106 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,188,625.18. This represents a 11.11% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 80,213 shares of company stock worth $30,851,105 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 19.90% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Phillip Securities increased their price objective on Tesla from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a "sell" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Tesla from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Benchmark reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $510.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, President Capital increased their price objective on Tesla from $424.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have given a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $398.42.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Tesla

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Tesla, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Tesla wasn't on the list.

While Tesla currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here