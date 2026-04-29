Tesla, Inc. $TSLA Holdings Raised by Vest Financial LLC

Vest Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) by 16.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,176 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock after buying an additional 6,081 shares during the period. Vest Financial LLC's holdings in Tesla were worth $18,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TSLA. Networth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Davidson Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 79.4% in the 4th quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 61 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tesla in the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Prism Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Tesla News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $376.02 on Wednesday. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $270.78 and a 12 month high of $498.83. The company has a market cap of $1.41 trillion, a P/E ratio of 344.97, a P/E/G ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 1.91. The business's 50 day moving average is $384.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $419.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 3.95%.The company had revenue of $22.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Tesla's revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $490.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. William Blair reissued a "market perform" rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, January 2nd. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $510.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and six have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $398.42.

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Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,264 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.03, for a total transaction of $898,875.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,106 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,188,625.18. This trade represents a 11.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 25,809 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.33, for a total value of $9,273,947.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 33,860 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,166,913.80. This trade represents a 43.25% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,804 shares of company stock worth $20,865,598. Insiders own 19.90% of the company's stock.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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