Tesla, Inc. $TSLA is Infusive Asset Management Inc.'s 10th Largest Position

Infusive Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) by 24.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,379 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock after selling 6,423 shares during the period. Tesla comprises 3.9% of Infusive Asset Management Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Infusive Asset Management Inc.'s holdings in Tesla were worth $9,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Networth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Davidson Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Tesla by 79.4% during the 4th quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 61 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. 66.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Tesla Price Performance

TSLA stock opened at $406.43 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $288.77 and a 52-week high of $498.83. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $398.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $416.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 372.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.80.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $22.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.96 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 3.95%.The business's revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on TSLA. Evercore upgraded Tesla from a "hold" rating to an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Tesla from an "underweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and increased their target price for the company from $145.00 to $475.00 in a report on Friday, June 5th. Erste Group Bank upgraded Tesla from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. UBS Group increased their target price on Tesla from $352.00 to $364.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Tesla in a report on Friday, June 5th. They set a "buy" rating on the stock. Twenty-two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tesla has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $404.37.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TSLA

Tesla News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,106 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,147,700. This trade represents a 14.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total value of $9,985,506.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 48,399 shares in the company, valued at $18,300,145.89. This trade represents a 35.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 57,824 shares of company stock worth $21,657,588 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 19.90% of the company's stock.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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