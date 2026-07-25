Tesla, Inc. $TSLA is Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC's 8th Largest Position

Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) by 66.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,563 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock after purchasing an additional 12,240 shares during the period. Tesla comprises approximately 3.8% of Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC's holdings in Tesla were worth $11,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TSLA. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 19,567 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $8,799,000 after purchasing an additional 5,039 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,907 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $18,846,000 after buying an additional 2,341 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Tesla by 139.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 21,331 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $9,593,000 after buying an additional 12,417 shares during the period. Wealthquest Corp purchased a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,035,000. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 64,481 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $28,998,000 after buying an additional 16,652 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Roth Capital restated a "buy" rating and set a $505.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Tesla from $475.00 to $445.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an "underweight" rating and set a $130.00 price objective (up from $125.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, President Capital raised their target price on Tesla from $424.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating, twenty have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $404.95.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TSLA

Tesla Stock Down 2.1%

TSLA opened at $313.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 trillion, a P/E ratio of 289.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.80. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $297.82 and a one year high of $498.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $400.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $402.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.17). Tesla had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 3.82%. The business had revenue of $28.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. Tesla's quarterly revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.20, for a total value of $1,048,133.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 22,039 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,864,085.80. This trade represents a 10.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total transaction of $9,985,506.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 48,399 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,300,145.89. This represents a 35.30% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,015 shares of company stock valued at $12,383,640. Corporate insiders own 19.90% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Tesla

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Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

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