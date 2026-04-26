Tesla, Inc. $TSLA Position Raised by Facet Wealth Inc.

Facet Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) by 99.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,731 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock after purchasing an additional 6,350 shares during the period. Facet Wealth Inc.'s holdings in Tesla were worth $5,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Networth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Davidson Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Tesla by 79.4% during the fourth quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 61 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Prism Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Tesla

In other Tesla news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 25,809 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.33, for a total transaction of $9,273,947.97. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 33,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,166,913.80. The trade was a 43.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,264 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.03, for a total transaction of $898,875.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 18,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,188,625.18. The trade was a 11.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,804 shares of company stock worth $20,865,598. Corporate insiders own 19.90% of the company's stock.

Tesla Trading Up 0.7%

Tesla stock opened at $376.30 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $259.63 and a 1 year high of $498.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 345.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.91. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $385.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $420.67.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Tesla had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The firm had revenue of $22.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TSLA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Tesla from $480.00 to $465.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Tesla from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Benchmark restated a "buy" rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "neutral" rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and eight have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $398.45.

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Key Stories Impacting Tesla

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Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

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