Tesla, Inc. $TSLA Shares Acquired by Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC

Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) by 179.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,005 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock after buying an additional 6,425 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for 1.3% of Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC's holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC's holdings in Tesla were worth $4,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PFS Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 590 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Presidio Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Presidio Capital Management LLC now owns 3,996 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,414 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 2,120 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on TSLA shares. President Capital upped their price objective on Tesla from $424.00 to $428.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Tesla in a research note on Friday. They set a "buy" rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Glj Research reaffirmed a "sell" rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Twenty-two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $404.37.

View Our Latest Report on TSLA

Tesla Stock Performance

TSLA opened at $391.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 trillion, a P/E ratio of 358.72, a P/E/G ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $395.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $416.06. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $281.85 and a 1-year high of $498.83.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $22.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.96 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 3.95%.The company's revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 18,106 shares in the company, valued at $8,147,700. This represents a 14.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total value of $9,985,506.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 48,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,300,145.89. This represents a 35.30% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,218 shares of company stock worth $20,609,455. Insiders own 19.90% of the company's stock.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

Further Reading

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