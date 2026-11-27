Kirtland Hills Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) by 15.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,685 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock after buying an additional 1,535 shares during the period. Tesla comprises approximately 1.0% of Kirtland Hills Capital Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Kirtland Hills Capital Management LLC's holdings in Tesla were worth $4,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ardmore Road Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,004,000. Modern Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 5.0% in the third quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,339 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $13,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. Apriem Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 51.7% in the third quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 29,623 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $10,511,000 after purchasing an additional 10,101 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 0.3% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 444,947 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $157,872,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 25.0% in the third quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC now owns 716 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company's stock.

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Tesla Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $380.14 on Friday. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $377.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $381.44. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $297.38 and a 52 week high of $498.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 trillion, a P/E ratio of 417.74, a P/E/G ratio of 23.55 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. Tesla had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 3.03%. The business had revenue of $28.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. Tesla's revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Wall Street Zen lowered Tesla from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Tesla in a research note on Monday, August 17th. They set an "outperform" rating on the stock. Seaport Research Partners started coverage on Tesla in a research note on Tuesday. They set a "buy" rating and a $475.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Buy rating, eighteen have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $420.98.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Tesla

More Tesla News

Here's some of the latest news about TSLA:

Positive Sentiment: Seaport Research Partners initiated coverage with a $475 price target, citing potential Robotaxi growth and forecasting $4 billion in annual Robotaxi revenue by the end of 2027. That outlook offers an upside case, though it depends on successful commercialization. Seaport Research Partners coverage and Robotaxi forecast

Seaport Research Partners initiated coverage with a $475 price target, citing potential Robotaxi growth and forecasting $4 billion in annual Robotaxi revenue by the end of 2027. That outlook offers an upside case, though it depends on successful commercialization. Positive Sentiment: Tesla’s FSD version 15 reportedly removes a mandatory feedback menu that users disliked, potentially improving the user experience. The update’s effect on adoption and revenue remains to be seen. Tesla removes feedback menu in FSD update

Tesla’s FSD version 15 reportedly removes a mandatory feedback menu that users disliked, potentially improving the user experience. The update’s effect on adoption and revenue remains to be seen. Neutral Sentiment: Reports say Tesla and SpaceX committees are considering a merger. A deal could reshape Tesla’s growth prospects, but its terms, timing, and effects on shareholders are unclear, leaving substantial uncertainty around the potential upside and dilution risks. Report on possible Tesla-SpaceX merger talks

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.13, for a total transaction of $938,498.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 25,972 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,353,296.36. This represents a 9.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. 20.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc. designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles and related products. Its vehicle lineup includes the Model S, Model 3, Model X, Model Y and Cybertruck, along with vehicle software, charging services and accessories. The company also develops energy-generation and storage products, including solar offerings, Powerwall home batteries and Megapack utility-scale battery systems. Tesla operates a charging network and provides software and services that support its vehicles and energy products.

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