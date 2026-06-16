Tesla, Inc. $TSLA Shares Acquired by USS Investment Management Ltd

USS Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 459,625 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock after purchasing an additional 14,190 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for approximately 1.0% of USS Investment Management Ltd's investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. USS Investment Management Ltd's holdings in Tesla were worth $206,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TSLA. PFS Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 590 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Journey Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,414 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management increased its position in shares of Tesla by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 2,120 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $953,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Aspect Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 225 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tesla alerts: Sign Up

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.20, for a total transaction of $1,048,133.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 22,039 shares in the company, valued at $8,864,085.80. This represents a 10.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total transaction of $9,985,506.99. Following the transaction, the director owned 48,399 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,300,145.89. This trade represents a 35.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 57,824 shares of company stock worth $21,657,588. Corporate insiders own 19.90% of the company's stock.

Tesla Trading Up 1.2%

TSLA stock opened at $411.15 on Tuesday. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $399.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $415.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $288.77 and a 52-week high of $498.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 trillion, a P/E ratio of 377.20, a PEG ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.80.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Tesla had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The business had revenue of $22.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

More Tesla News

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Positive Sentiment: SpaceX’s strong debut and rising attention on Musk’s empire have lifted sentiment around Tesla, with some investors viewing TSLA as a beneficiary of growing interest in a potential Tesla-SpaceX combination. Article Title

SpaceX’s strong debut and rising attention on Musk’s empire have lifted sentiment around Tesla, with some investors viewing TSLA as a beneficiary of growing interest in a potential Tesla-SpaceX combination. Positive Sentiment: Wall Street discussion about Tesla’s AI-driven valuation, including robotaxi and Optimus upside, is keeping bullish expectations alive despite a high valuation. Article Title

Wall Street discussion about Tesla’s AI-driven valuation, including robotaxi and Optimus upside, is keeping bullish expectations alive despite a high valuation. Neutral Sentiment: Rivian’s CEO said his company plans to release Tesla FSD-like self-driving tech later this year, underscoring continued competition in autonomous driving. Article Title

Rivian’s CEO said his company plans to release Tesla FSD-like self-driving tech later this year, underscoring continued competition in autonomous driving. Negative Sentiment: Reuters reported that Tesla gave European regulators safety data for Full Self-Driving that Swedish and Dutch authorities viewed as misleading, raising the risk of scrutiny or delays for FSD approval in Europe. Article Title

Reuters reported that Tesla gave European regulators safety data for Full Self-Driving that Swedish and Dutch authorities viewed as misleading, raising the risk of scrutiny or delays for FSD approval in Europe. Negative Sentiment: Additional reports about European regulators questioning Tesla’s FSD data could increase concerns about regulatory hurdles for one of Tesla’s key AI/autonomy growth drivers. Article Title

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TSLA has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Tesla in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They issued a "buy" rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Tesla in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They issued a "buy" rating on the stock. BNP Paribas Exane downgraded Tesla from a "hold" rating to an "underperform" rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, China Renaissance lowered their price target on shares of Tesla from $382.00 to $372.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $404.37.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TSLA

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Tesla, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Tesla wasn't on the list.

While Tesla currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here