Tesla, Inc. $TSLA Shares Acquired by Waverly Advisors LLC

Waverly Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) by 15.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,147 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock after purchasing an additional 9,030 shares during the period. Waverly Advisors LLC's holdings in Tesla were worth $24,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 19,567 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $8,799,000 after purchasing an additional 5,039 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,907 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $18,846,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Tesla by 139.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 21,331 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $9,593,000 after purchasing an additional 12,417 shares during the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at $1,035,000. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 64,481 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $28,998,000 after buying an additional 16,652 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company's stock.

Get Tesla alerts: Sign Up

Tesla News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 18,106 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,147,700. This represents a 14.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total transaction of $9,985,506.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 48,399 shares in the company, valued at $18,300,145.89. The trade was a 35.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 32,015 shares of company stock worth $12,383,640 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 19.90% of the company's stock.

Tesla Price Performance

Tesla stock opened at $313.03 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $297.82 and a 12-month high of $498.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 trillion, a P/E ratio of 289.85, a P/E/G ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.80. The firm's 50-day moving average is $400.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $402.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.17). Tesla had a return on equity of 3.82% and a net margin of 3.67%.The firm had revenue of $28.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $26.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TSLA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citizens Jmp started coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. They issued a "market perform" rating on the stock. BTIG Research cut shares of Tesla to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $410.00 price target on shares of Tesla and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Tesla from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial set a $370.00 price objective on Tesla and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, twenty have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $404.95.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TSLA

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Tesla, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Tesla wasn't on the list.

While Tesla currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here