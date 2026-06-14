Tesla, Inc. $TSLA Shares Bought by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,191,019 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock after purchasing an additional 117,876 shares during the period. Tesla makes up approximately 0.9% of Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund's portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund's holdings in Tesla were worth $535,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Networth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Davidson Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Tesla by 79.4% during the fourth quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 61 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Prism Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Tesla during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company's stock.

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Tesla Stock Performance

TSLA opened at $406.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $398.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $416.01. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $288.77 and a twelve month high of $498.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 trillion, a PE ratio of 372.87, a PEG ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.80.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. Tesla had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The company had revenue of $22.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. Tesla's quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trending Headlines about Tesla

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Insider Transactions at Tesla

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,106 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,147,700. The trade was a 14.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total transaction of $9,985,506.99. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 48,399 shares in the company, valued at $18,300,145.89. This trade represents a 35.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 57,824 shares of company stock worth $21,657,588 over the last ninety days. 19.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on TSLA. Tigress Financial began coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, April 27th. They set a "buy" rating on the stock. Barclays restated a "neutral" rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Tesla to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Evercore upgraded shares of Tesla from a "hold" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Twenty-two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have given a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $404.37.

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Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

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