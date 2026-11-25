Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) by 40.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,776 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock after acquiring an additional 2,802 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC's holdings in Tesla were worth $3,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Tesla by 1.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,773,869 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $42,142,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317,113 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 14.0% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 22,174,884 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $8,243,513,000 after buying an additional 2,727,141 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the second quarter valued at $8,535,612,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the second quarter valued at $6,083,630,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 12,524,752 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $5,267,911,000 after buying an additional 591,243 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Tesla Trading Down 0.2%

TSLA opened at $384.68 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $376.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $381.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $297.38 and a 12 month high of $498.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 422.73, a PEG ratio of 23.88 and a beta of 1.74.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. Tesla had a return on equity of 3.03% and a net margin of 3.11%. The company had revenue of $28.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. Tesla's revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.13, for a total value of $938,498.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 25,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,353,296.36. This trade represents a 9.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. 20.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen cut Tesla from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, August 17th. They set an "outperform" rating on the stock. CLSA reissued an "underperform" rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Glj Research reissued a "sell" rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Buy rating, eighteen have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $420.98.

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Top Tesla Stories

Investors following TSLA have been watching these stories:

Neutral Sentiment: Reports say Tesla and SpaceX have formed teams to discuss a potential merger, with RBC expecting an announcement by early 2027. The deal could create strategic opportunities, but its terms are unsettled and Tesla shareholders might not receive a large premium—leaving significant execution, valuation and governance uncertainty. RBC on potential merger timing and terms

Reports say Tesla and SpaceX have formed teams to discuss a potential merger, with RBC expecting an announcement by early 2027. The deal could create strategic opportunities, but its terms are unsettled and Tesla shareholders might not receive a large premium—leaving significant execution, valuation and governance uncertainty. Negative Sentiment: UBS raised its price target to $430 from $425 but kept a Neutral rating and cut its 2028 earnings forecast by about 8%, tempering the benefit of its higher robotaxi valuation. UBS Tesla model update

UBS raised its price target to $430 from $425 but kept a Neutral rating and cut its 2028 earnings forecast by about 8%, tempering the benefit of its higher robotaxi valuation. Negative Sentiment: Broader market weakness tied to renewed tariff concerns may weigh on risk-sensitive shares. Tesla also faces intensifying self-driving competition, while coverage of its driver-supervised FSD promotion has renewed safety questions. Mercedes-Benz self-driving competition

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures and sells electric vehicles and energy products. Its vehicle lineup includes the Model S, Model 3, Model X, Model Y and Cybertruck, along with related software and services. The company also provides energy generation and storage products, including solar systems, Powerwall home batteries and Megapack utility-scale storage. Its services include vehicle maintenance, charging through the Supercharger network and software features for its vehicles. Founded in 2003 and headquartered in Austin, Texas, Tesla serves customers in markets around the world.

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