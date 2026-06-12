Tesla, Inc. $TSLA Shares Bought by Xponance LLC

Xponance LLC grew its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 710,522 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock after buying an additional 11,850 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for about 2.4% of Xponance LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Xponance LLC's holdings in Tesla were worth $319,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 87,929 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $35,509,000 after purchasing an additional 9,293 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,317 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 52.2% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 10,368 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $4,187,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 9.1% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,135 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $3,855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGP Franklin LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 21.2% during the second quarter. AGP Franklin LLC now owns 4,861 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on TSLA. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $352.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Tesla from $438.00 to $400.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Tigress Financial began coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, April 27th. They set a "buy" rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Twenty-two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $404.37.

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Key Headlines Impacting Tesla

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,106 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,147,700. This represents a 14.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total transaction of $9,985,506.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 48,399 shares in the company, valued at $18,300,145.89. The trade was a 35.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 57,824 shares of company stock worth $21,657,588 over the last three months. Insiders own 19.90% of the company's stock.

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of TSLA opened at $399.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 trillion, a PE ratio of 366.19, a PEG ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 1.80. The company's 50-day moving average is $397.84 and its 200-day moving average is $416.08. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $288.77 and a fifty-two week high of $498.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $22.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.96 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The company's revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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