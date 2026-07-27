Tesla, Inc. $TSLA Shares Purchased by Family Manage LLC

Family Manage LLC raised its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) by 460.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,746 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock after acquiring an additional 5,542 shares during the quarter. Family Manage LLC's holdings in Tesla were worth $2,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TSLA. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC now owns 7,694 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $2,860,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 617 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 142.1% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 25,963 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $9,652,000 after purchasing an additional 15,241 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 41.8% during the first quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 129,508 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $48,145,000 after purchasing an additional 38,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delta Global Management LP grew its position in shares of Tesla by 38.7% in the first quarter. Delta Global Management LP now owns 3,316 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company's stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 18,106 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,147,700. The trade was a 14.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total transaction of $9,985,506.99. Following the sale, the director directly owned 48,399 shares in the company, valued at $18,300,145.89. This trade represents a 35.30% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,015 shares of company stock worth $12,383,640. Corporate insiders own 19.90% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup began coverage on Tesla in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. They issued a "market perform" rating for the company. BNP Paribas Exane cut Tesla from a "hold" rating to an "underperform" rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Tigress Financial began coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, April 27th. They set a "buy" rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Tesla and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, June 29th. They issued a "neutral" rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tesla has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $404.95.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TSLA

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $313.03 on Monday. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $400.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $402.19. The company has a market cap of $1.24 trillion, a P/E ratio of 289.85, a PEG ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.94. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $297.82 and a one year high of $498.83.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.17). Tesla had a return on equity of 3.82% and a net margin of 3.67%.The company had revenue of $28.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $26.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Key Tesla News

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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