Tesla, Inc. $TSLA Shares Purchased by Gateway Wealth Partners LLC

Gateway Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) by 142.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,963 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock after acquiring an additional 15,241 shares during the quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC's holdings in Tesla were worth $9,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TSLA. Networth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Davidson Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Tesla by 79.4% during the fourth quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 61 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the third quarter worth $30,000. Prism Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TSLA. BTIG Research downgraded Tesla to a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Tesla from $500.00 to $450.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday. HSBC reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Tesla from $475.00 to $445.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial set a $370.00 price objective on shares of Tesla and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, nineteen have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $404.95.

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Trending Headlines about Tesla

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Tesla Stock Performance

Tesla stock opened at $313.03 on Monday. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $297.82 and a 52 week high of $498.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 trillion, a P/E ratio of 289.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $400.74 and a 200-day moving average of $402.19.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $28.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.42 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 3.82%. The company's revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,147,700. This trade represents a 14.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total value of $9,985,506.99. Following the sale, the director owned 48,399 shares in the company, valued at $18,300,145.89. The trade was a 35.30% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 32,015 shares of company stock worth $12,383,640 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 19.90% of the company's stock.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

Further Reading

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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