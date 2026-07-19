Tesla, Inc. $TSLA Shares Purchased by Legacy Wealth Advisors LLC

Legacy Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) by 248.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,558 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock after acquiring an additional 3,961 shares during the quarter. Tesla comprises about 1.1% of Legacy Wealth Advisors LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Legacy Wealth Advisors LLC's holdings in Tesla were worth $2,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TSLA. Spartan Wealth Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the first quarter worth about $8,873,000. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,124,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 8,877 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $3,300,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Freemont Management S.A. raised its position in Tesla by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Freemont Management S.A. now owns 31,900 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $11,859,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceera Investments LLC raised its position in Tesla by 146.4% during the 1st quarter. Ceera Investments LLC now owns 4,203 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $1,562,000 after buying an additional 2,497 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Key Stories Impacting Tesla

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Positive Sentiment: Bank of America reiterated a Buy rating and a $460 price target, citing rapid robotaxi expansion, better-than-expected deliveries, and upcoming Optimus milestones.

Bank of America reiterated a Buy rating and a $460 price target, citing rapid robotaxi expansion, better-than-expected deliveries, and upcoming Optimus milestones. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and investors continue to focus on Tesla’s robotaxi, Cybercab, and Optimus programs, which remain major long-term growth catalysts.

Analysts and investors continue to focus on Tesla’s robotaxi, Cybercab, and Optimus programs, which remain major long-term growth catalysts. Positive Sentiment: Erste Group raised its FY2026 earnings estimate for Tesla, signaling at least some improving expectations heading into the report.

Erste Group raised its FY2026 earnings estimate for Tesla, signaling at least some improving expectations heading into the report. Neutral Sentiment: Wall Street expects a sizable earnings-driven stock move, with options pricing implying elevated volatility around the report.

Wall Street expects a sizable earnings-driven stock move, with options pricing implying elevated volatility around the report. Neutral Sentiment: Recent coverage highlights that Tesla’s quarterly delivery strength has not yet translated into a sustained stock rebound, suggesting investors want more than just beat-and-raise narratives.

Recent coverage highlights that Tesla’s quarterly delivery strength has not yet translated into a sustained stock rebound, suggesting investors want more than just beat-and-raise narratives. Negative Sentiment: Broader AI and high-growth tech weakness is weighing on Tesla, as investors worry about stretched valuations and cooling enthusiasm for expensive megacap names.

Broader AI and high-growth tech weakness is weighing on Tesla, as investors worry about stretched valuations and cooling enthusiasm for expensive megacap names. Negative Sentiment: Several reports point to skepticism around Tesla’s valuation, with commentary noting the stock could be vulnerable if earnings, margins, or guidance disappoint.

Several reports point to skepticism around Tesla’s valuation, with commentary noting the stock could be vulnerable if earnings, margins, or guidance disappoint. Negative Sentiment: Competitive and regulatory headwinds remain in focus, including tougher EV competition in Europe, a denied NHTSA petition over a headlight recall issue, and ongoing scrutiny of Tesla’s autonomy claims.

Tesla Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $380.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 trillion, a PE ratio of 349.35, a P/E/G ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 1.80. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $297.82 and a fifty-two week high of $498.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $409.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $406.00.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 3.95%.The business had revenue of $22.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total transaction of $9,985,506.99. Following the transaction, the director owned 48,399 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,300,145.89. The trade was a 35.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.20, for a total transaction of $1,048,133.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 22,039 shares in the company, valued at $8,864,085.80. The trade was a 10.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,015 shares of company stock valued at $12,383,640. 19.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSLA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Tesla from $538.00 to $522.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. BTIG Research lowered Tesla to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Tesla from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $408.07.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Tesla

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

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