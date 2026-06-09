Tesla, Inc. $TSLA Shares Purchased by TIAA Trust National Association

TIAA Trust National Association raised its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) by 30.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,812 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock after purchasing an additional 27,806 shares during the quarter. TIAA Trust National Association's holdings in Tesla were worth $52,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,128,100,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Tesla by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 258,925,024 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $116,443,762,000 after acquiring an additional 6,538,720 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Tesla by 132.2% in the 3rd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 6,157,000 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $2,738,141,000 after acquiring an additional 3,505,000 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Tesla by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 44,035,949 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $19,583,547,000 after acquiring an additional 2,403,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFA Pension Forsikringsaktieselskab acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth approximately $748,084,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company's stock.

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Key Headlines Impacting Tesla

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Tesla Trading Up 4.6%

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $408.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.54 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 375.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 1.80. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $281.85 and a 12-month high of $498.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $396.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $416.17.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $22.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.96 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 3.95%.The business's revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on TSLA. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Tesla in a research report on Friday. They issued a "buy" rating for the company. President Capital lifted their target price on Tesla from $424.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. China Renaissance decreased their target price on Tesla from $382.00 to $372.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Tesla from an "underweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Tesla in a research report on Friday. They issued a "buy" rating for the company. Twenty-two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $404.37.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TSLA

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other Tesla news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total transaction of $9,985,506.99. Following the sale, the director owned 48,399 shares of the company's stock, valued at $18,300,145.89. The trade was a 35.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,106 shares in the company, valued at $8,147,700. The trade was a 14.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold a total of 55,218 shares of company stock worth $20,609,455 in the last ninety days. 19.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

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