Tesla, Inc. $TSLA Shares Purchased by Twin Capital Management Inc.

Twin Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,320 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Tesla makes up 1.8% of Twin Capital Management Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Twin Capital Management Inc.'s holdings in Tesla were worth $14,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Networth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Davidson Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 79.4% in the fourth quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 61 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Prism Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company's stock.

Get Tesla alerts: Sign Up

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on TSLA shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $508.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $352.00 to $364.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, April 27th. China Renaissance cut their target price on shares of Tesla from $382.00 to $372.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Tesla from $540.00 to $480.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $395.20.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Tesla

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,106 shares in the company, valued at $8,147,700. The trade was a 14.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total transaction of $9,985,506.99. Following the sale, the director owned 48,399 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,300,145.89. This trade represents a 35.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 83,213 shares of company stock valued at $32,201,105. Insiders own 19.90% of the company's stock.

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of TSLA opened at $417.26 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 trillion, a P/E ratio of 382.81, a PEG ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $387.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $417.12. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $273.21 and a 12-month high of $498.83.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $22.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.96 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Key Tesla News

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Positive Sentiment: Tesla rolled out Full Self-Driving in China, marking a long-awaited expansion into a key market and reinforcing the company’s push to be valued as an AI/autonomy leader, not just an automaker. Article Title

Tesla rolled out Full Self-Driving in China, marking a long-awaited expansion into a key market and reinforcing the company’s push to be valued as an AI/autonomy leader, not just an automaker. Positive Sentiment: China approval for FSD could improve Tesla’s competitive position versus local EV rivals that already offer advanced driver-assistance systems, helping support sentiment around Tesla’s software and robotaxi ambitions. Article Title

China approval for FSD could improve Tesla’s competitive position versus local EV rivals that already offer advanced driver-assistance systems, helping support sentiment around Tesla’s software and robotaxi ambitions. Positive Sentiment: Additional reports say Tesla is expanding FSD into Europe as well, including Lithuania, which suggests the company is steadily broadening its global autonomy footprint. Article Title

Additional reports say Tesla is expanding FSD into Europe as well, including Lithuania, which suggests the company is steadily broadening its global autonomy footprint. Neutral Sentiment: Several articles focused on Elon Musk’s broader empire, including SpaceX’s IPO filing and Tesla’s ownership stake in SpaceX; these stories may matter for investor attention, but they are indirect drivers of TSLA’s operating outlook. Article Title

Several articles focused on Elon Musk’s broader empire, including SpaceX’s IPO filing and Tesla’s ownership stake in SpaceX; these stories may matter for investor attention, but they are indirect drivers of TSLA’s operating outlook. Negative Sentiment: Some coverage noted ongoing concerns about Tesla’s high valuation, price increases on the Model Y, and the risk that a SpaceX IPO could pull some investor capital away from TSLA. Article Title

Some coverage noted ongoing concerns about Tesla’s high valuation, price increases on the Model Y, and the risk that a SpaceX IPO could pull some investor capital away from TSLA. Negative Sentiment: Other headlines highlighted criticism of Tesla’s Cybertruck and debate over whether robotaxi and AI optimism is running ahead of fundamentals, which can add pressure to sentiment. Article Title

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Tesla, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Tesla wasn't on the list.

While Tesla currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here