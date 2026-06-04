Tesla, Inc. $TSLA Shares Purchased by Verus Capital Partners LLC

Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,317 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock after acquiring an additional 2,491 shares during the quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC's holdings in Tesla were worth $10,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Networth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Davidson Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 79.4% in the fourth quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 61 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Prism Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Tesla

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 18,106 shares in the company, valued at $8,147,700. The trade was a 14.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total value of $9,985,506.99. Following the transaction, the director owned 48,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,300,145.89. This represents a 35.30% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,482 shares of company stock worth $21,508,331. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tesla Stock Performance

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $423.70 on Thursday. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $394.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $416.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 trillion, a P/E ratio of 388.72, a P/E/G ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 1.80. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $273.21 and a 1-year high of $498.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $22.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.96 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 3.95%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TSLA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $352.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Wedbush reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $600.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded Tesla from an "underperform" rating to a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Tesla from $538.00 to $522.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a "sell" rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $395.20.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TSLA

More Tesla News

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Positive Sentiment: Tesla’s China-made EV sales rose nearly 40% in May, suggesting a firmer recovery in a key market. Reuters article

Tesla’s China-made EV sales rose nearly 40% in May, suggesting a firmer recovery in a key market. Positive Sentiment: Tesla expanded its unsupervised robotaxi service area in Austin, supporting the autonomy growth narrative. Reuters article

Tesla expanded its unsupervised robotaxi service area in Austin, supporting the autonomy growth narrative. Positive Sentiment: FSD Supervised reportedly gained approval in Estonia, extending Tesla’s driver-assistance rollout in Europe. Zacks article

FSD Supervised reportedly gained approval in Estonia, extending Tesla’s driver-assistance rollout in Europe. Neutral Sentiment: SpaceX’s IPO and talk of a possible Tesla-SpaceX link are drawing attention to Elon Musk’s broader empire, but this is still speculative for TSLA. CNBC article

SpaceX’s IPO and talk of a possible Tesla-SpaceX link are drawing attention to Elon Musk’s broader empire, but this is still speculative for TSLA. Negative Sentiment: Tesla settled some racism claims in California, while a larger jury trial still looms as a legal overhang. TipRanks article

Tesla settled some racism claims in California, while a larger jury trial still looms as a legal overhang. Negative Sentiment: New FSD-related litigation in China and intensifying robotics competition raise concerns about Tesla’s valuation and growth story. Yahoo Finance article

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

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