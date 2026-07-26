Tesla, Inc. $TSLA Shares Purchased by Weiss Asset Management LP

Weiss Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) by 41.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 129,508 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock after buying an additional 38,162 shares during the quarter. Tesla makes up about 0.8% of Weiss Asset Management LP's holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Weiss Asset Management LP's holdings in Tesla were worth $48,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Networth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Davidson Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Tesla by 79.4% in the fourth quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 61 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial boosted its holdings in Tesla by 66.7% in the first quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 75 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prism Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 66.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Tesla Stock Down 2.1%

TSLA stock opened at $313.03 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $400.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $402.53. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $297.82 and a 12 month high of $498.83. The company has a market cap of $1.18 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 289.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $28.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $26.42 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 3.82% and a net margin of 3.67%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Insider Activity

In other Tesla news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total transaction of $9,985,506.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 48,399 shares of the company's stock, valued at $18,300,145.89. This represents a 35.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.20, for a total value of $1,048,133.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 22,039 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,864,085.80. The trade was a 10.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold 32,015 shares of company stock valued at $12,383,640 in the last quarter. Insiders own 19.90% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TSLA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore upgraded shares of Tesla from a "hold" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. They issued a "market perform" rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an "underweight" rating and set a $130.00 price target (up from $125.00) on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Tesla from an "underperform" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Wedbush restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $600.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating, twenty have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $404.95.

Read Our Latest Report on Tesla

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

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