Atreides Management LP cut its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) by 61.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 78,613 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock after selling 125,662 shares during the period. Atreides Management LP's holdings in Tesla were worth $27,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Peirce Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.5% in the second quarter. Peirce Capital Management LLC now owns 1,657 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 4,698 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $1,976,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Brickley Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brickley Wealth Management now owns 757 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 1.5% in the second quarter. Cambridge Financial Group LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Tigress Financial started coverage on Tesla in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. They set a "buy" rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Tesla from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Citigroup reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Tesla in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They issued a "hold" rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, August 17th. They set an "outperform" rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $420.98.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TSLA

Tesla Stock Up 4.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $398.84 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $297.38 and a 12-month high of $498.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business's 50 day moving average is $377.83 and its 200 day moving average is $381.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 438.29, a PEG ratio of 23.55 and a beta of 1.74.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $28.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $28.06 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 3.03% and a net margin of 3.11%. The business's revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Key Tesla News

Here's some of the latest news about TSLA:

Positive Sentiment: Unconfirmed reports of advanced Tesla–SpaceX merger discussions have fueled investor interest in the possibility of combining Tesla’s automotive, AI and robotics businesses with SpaceX. No deal terms have been disclosed, leaving the potential value to shareholders uncertain. Tesla’s Robotaxi Promises More Cars, Less Money as Its Dallas Zone Grows

Unconfirmed reports of advanced Tesla–SpaceX merger discussions have fueled investor interest in the possibility of combining Tesla’s automotive, AI and robotics businesses with SpaceX. No deal terms have been disclosed, leaving the potential value to shareholders uncertain. Neutral Sentiment: Tesla reportedly signed a lease for more than 1.2 million square feet at a Houston-area industrial park. The company has not clarified how it plans to use the space, so the business impact is unknown. Tesla Takes 1.2M SF at Houston’s Cedar Port Industrial Park

Tesla reportedly signed a lease for more than 1.2 million square feet at a Houston-area industrial park. The company has not clarified how it plans to use the space, so the business impact is unknown. Negative Sentiment: Tesla’s roughly 439-times price-to-earnings multiple raises concerns that substantial future growth may already be reflected in the stock. Merger speculation could also disappoint investors if a deal fails to materialize or its terms are unfavorable. Tesla Rallies Amid SpaceX Merger Speculation: Is Its P/E a Warning Sign?

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.13, for a total transaction of $938,498.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 25,972 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,353,296.36. This trade represents a 9.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders own 20.00% of the company's stock.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc. designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles and related products. Its vehicle lineup includes the Model S, Model 3, Model X, Model Y and Cybertruck, along with vehicle software, charging services and accessories. The company also develops energy-generation and storage products, including solar offerings, Powerwall home batteries and Megapack utility-scale battery systems. Tesla operates a charging network and provides software and services that support its vehicles and energy products.

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