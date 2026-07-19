Tesla, Inc. $TSLA Shares Sold by Modera Wealth Management LLC

Modera Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) by 12.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,312 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock after selling 1,697 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Tesla were worth $4,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PFS Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 590 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Aspect Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 225 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Human Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Human Investing LLC now owns 578 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, SilverOak Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. SilverOak Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Tesla from $415.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. William Blair reiterated a "market perform" rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. HSBC restated a "hold" rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, June 15th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Tesla from $364.00 to $442.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Citizens Jmp started coverage on Tesla in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. They set a "market perform" rating for the company. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $408.07.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TSLA

Tesla Stock Down 2.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $380.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $409.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $406.00. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $297.82 and a twelve month high of $498.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 trillion, a PE ratio of 349.35, a P/E/G ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 1.80.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. Tesla had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The firm had revenue of $22.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The company's revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trending Headlines about Tesla

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Positive Sentiment: Bank of America reiterated a Buy rating and a $460 price target, citing rapid robotaxi expansion, better-than-expected deliveries, and upcoming Optimus milestones.

Bank of America reiterated a Buy rating and a $460 price target, citing rapid robotaxi expansion, better-than-expected deliveries, and upcoming Optimus milestones. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and investors continue to focus on Tesla’s robotaxi, Cybercab, and Optimus programs, which remain major long-term growth catalysts.

Analysts and investors continue to focus on Tesla’s robotaxi, Cybercab, and Optimus programs, which remain major long-term growth catalysts. Positive Sentiment: Erste Group raised its FY2026 earnings estimate for Tesla, signaling at least some improving expectations heading into the report.

Erste Group raised its FY2026 earnings estimate for Tesla, signaling at least some improving expectations heading into the report. Neutral Sentiment: Wall Street expects a sizable earnings-driven stock move, with options pricing implying elevated volatility around the report.

Wall Street expects a sizable earnings-driven stock move, with options pricing implying elevated volatility around the report. Neutral Sentiment: Recent coverage highlights that Tesla’s quarterly delivery strength has not yet translated into a sustained stock rebound, suggesting investors want more than just beat-and-raise narratives.

Recent coverage highlights that Tesla’s quarterly delivery strength has not yet translated into a sustained stock rebound, suggesting investors want more than just beat-and-raise narratives. Negative Sentiment: Broader AI and high-growth tech weakness is weighing on Tesla, as investors worry about stretched valuations and cooling enthusiasm for expensive megacap names.

Broader AI and high-growth tech weakness is weighing on Tesla, as investors worry about stretched valuations and cooling enthusiasm for expensive megacap names. Negative Sentiment: Several reports point to skepticism around Tesla’s valuation, with commentary noting the stock could be vulnerable if earnings, margins, or guidance disappoint.

Several reports point to skepticism around Tesla’s valuation, with commentary noting the stock could be vulnerable if earnings, margins, or guidance disappoint. Negative Sentiment: Competitive and regulatory headwinds remain in focus, including tougher EV competition in Europe, a denied NHTSA petition over a headlight recall issue, and ongoing scrutiny of Tesla’s autonomy claims.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total value of $9,985,506.99. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 48,399 shares of the company's stock, valued at $18,300,145.89. The trade was a 35.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.20, for a total transaction of $1,048,133.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 22,039 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,864,085.80. This represents a 10.57% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold a total of 32,015 shares of company stock valued at $12,383,640 over the last three months. Company insiders own 19.90% of the company's stock.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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