Tesla, Inc. $TSLA Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp decreased its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) by 95.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,685 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock after selling 296,632 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp's holdings in Tesla were worth $6,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Holocene Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 132.2% during the third quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 6,157,000 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $2,738,141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,505,000 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 38.3% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,909,666 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $4,851,747,000 after buying an additional 3,021,550 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 5.8% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 44,035,949 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $19,583,547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403,019 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 788.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,226,536 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $551,598,000 after buying an additional 1,088,437 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 252,386,304 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $112,241,237,000 after acquiring an additional 995,623 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity at Tesla

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,264 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.03, for a total value of $898,875.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,106 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,188,625.18. This represents a 11.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 25,809 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.33, for a total transaction of $9,273,947.97. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 33,860 shares in the company, valued at $12,166,913.80. This represents a 43.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 53,804 shares of company stock valued at $20,865,598 over the last three months. 19.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on TSLA. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Tesla from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday. William Blair reaffirmed a "market perform" rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, January 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $510.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Tesla from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Research cut Tesla from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and eight have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $398.45.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TSLA

Key Stories Impacting Tesla

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Tesla Trading Up 0.7%

Tesla stock opened at $376.30 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $259.63 and a 52 week high of $498.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 trillion, a PE ratio of 345.23, a PEG ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.91. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $385.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $420.67.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $22.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.96 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 3.95%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

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