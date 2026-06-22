Tesla, Inc. $TSLA Shares Sold by Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV trimmed its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) by 13.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,070 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock after selling 1,263 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV's holdings in Tesla were worth $3,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brady Martz Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Brady Martz Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 5,412 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $2,012,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. raised its stake in Tesla by 0.3% during the first quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 8,993 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $3,343,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. J. Derek Lewis & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth about $18,466,000. Purpose Unlimited Inc. acquired a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $328,776,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $665,000. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total value of $9,985,506.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 48,399 shares in the company, valued at $18,300,145.89. This represents a 35.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,147,700. The trade was a 14.21% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold 57,824 shares of company stock worth $21,657,588 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 19.90% of the company's stock.

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $400.49 on Monday. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $288.77 and a 12-month high of $498.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 367.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $403.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $415.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 3.95%.The firm had revenue of $22.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TSLA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on Tesla from $540.00 to $480.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Erste Group Bank upgraded Tesla from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. HSBC restated a "hold" rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Citigroup reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, President Capital boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $424.00 to $428.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nineteen have given a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $404.37.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TSLA

Key Tesla News

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Positive Sentiment: Elon Musk exercised stock options that lifted his Tesla ownership to 19.9%, reinforcing alignment with shareholders and signaling confidence in the company’s long-term strategy.

Elon Musk exercised stock options that lifted his Tesla ownership to 19.9%, reinforcing alignment with shareholders and signaling confidence in the company’s long-term strategy. Positive Sentiment: ARK Invest, led by Cathie Wood, bought more Tesla shares, adding to a broader bullish narrative around TSLA as an AI and autonomous-driving leader. Article Title

ARK Invest, led by Cathie Wood, bought more Tesla shares, adding to a broader bullish narrative around TSLA as an AI and autonomous-driving leader. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and commentary continue to frame Tesla as more than an EV maker, highlighting its AI, robotaxi, and robotics ambitions, which supports the stock’s premium valuation.

Analysts and commentary continue to frame Tesla as more than an EV maker, highlighting its AI, robotaxi, and robotics ambitions, which supports the stock’s premium valuation. Neutral Sentiment: Tesla received approval for supervised FSD in Denmark, a modest positive for its European rollout, but the approval is still limited and does not remove broader regulatory hurdles.

Tesla received approval for supervised FSD in Denmark, a modest positive for its European rollout, but the approval is still limited and does not remove broader regulatory hurdles. Negative Sentiment: Reuters reported that Sweden may push back against Tesla’s supervised self-driving rollout in Europe unless speed-limit behavior is changed, creating a potential roadblock for FSD expansion. Article Title

Reuters reported that Sweden may push back against Tesla’s supervised self-driving rollout in Europe unless speed-limit behavior is changed, creating a potential roadblock for FSD expansion. Negative Sentiment: Additional reports flagged “fresh FSD roadblock” concerns in Europe, keeping investor focus on regulatory risk rather than near-term software monetization.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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