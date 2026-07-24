Tesla, Inc. $TSLA Stake Lifted by Pennington Partners & CO. LLC

Pennington Partners & CO. LLC raised its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) by 185.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,713 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock after buying an additional 1,762 shares during the quarter. Pennington Partners & CO. LLC's holdings in Tesla were worth $1,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Networth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Davidson Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Tesla by 79.4% in the 4th quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 61 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Prism Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company's stock.

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Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Positive Sentiment: Tesla reported record quarterly revenue of $28.24 billion, up 25.5% year over year, and delivered a record number of vehicles, showing the core business is still growing. Tesla Q2 Earnings Report

Tesla reported record quarterly revenue of $28.24 billion, up 25.5% year over year, and delivered a record number of vehicles, showing the core business is still growing. Positive Sentiment: Management highlighted progress in autonomous driving, Robotaxi expansion, Optimus production, and FSD adoption, which keeps the long-term AI and robotics story alive for bullish investors. Reuters Robotaxi Update

Management highlighted progress in autonomous driving, Robotaxi expansion, Optimus production, and FSD adoption, which keeps the long-term AI and robotics story alive for bullish investors. Neutral Sentiment: Some analysts still see upside from the company’s autonomy strategy and reaffirmed Buy/Hold ratings, but several also cut price targets after the earnings call, signaling a more cautious stance. Analyst Price Target Cuts

Some analysts still see upside from the company’s autonomy strategy and reaffirmed Buy/Hold ratings, but several also cut price targets after the earnings call, signaling a more cautious stance. Negative Sentiment: Tesla missed EPS estimates, posted negative free cash flow for the first time in more than two years, and confirmed about $25 billion in full-year capex, raising concerns that heavy AI/robotics spending is squeezing near-term profits and liquidity. Reuters Cash Burn and Capex

Tesla missed EPS estimates, posted negative free cash flow for the first time in more than two years, and confirmed about $25 billion in full-year capex, raising concerns that heavy AI/robotics spending is squeezing near-term profits and liquidity. Negative Sentiment: Investor reaction also turned more negative because Elon Musk emphasized spending “as fast as we can” on AI and gave few near-term details on Robotaxi timing, which made the growth story look more like a long-dated promise than an immediate profit driver. MarketWatch Investor Reaction

Tesla Trading Down 14.5%

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $319.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $402.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $403.16. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $297.82 and a fifty-two week high of $498.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 trillion, a P/E ratio of 296.01, a P/E/G ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.17). Tesla had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 3.67%.The business had revenue of $28.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. Tesla's revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho set a $450.00 target price on Tesla and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research lowered Tesla to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $410.00 price target on Tesla and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating and set a $460.00 price objective (down from $490.00) on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Glj Research reissued a "sell" rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $406.42.

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Insider Activity at Tesla

In other Tesla news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total value of $9,985,506.99. Following the transaction, the director owned 48,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,300,145.89. The trade was a 35.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,106 shares in the company, valued at $8,147,700. This represents a 14.21% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold a total of 32,015 shares of company stock worth $12,383,640 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 19.90% of the company's stock.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

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