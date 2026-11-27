Waterloo Capital L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) by 19.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,027 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock after acquiring an additional 3,571 shares during the period. Waterloo Capital L.P.'s holdings in Tesla were worth $7,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Tesla by 1.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,773,869 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $42,142,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317,113 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,535,612,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,083,630,000. Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in shares of Tesla by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 12,524,752 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $5,267,911,000 after buying an additional 591,243 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Tesla by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,841,129 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $4,139,179,000 after buying an additional 690,152 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Tesla Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $380.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $297.38 and a one year high of $498.83. The company has a market cap of $1.50 trillion, a PE ratio of 417.74, a PEG ratio of 23.55 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $377.18 and a 200-day moving average of $381.44.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $28.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $28.06 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 3.03%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Seaport Research Partners began coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday. They set a "buy" rating and a $475.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, October 19th. KeyCorp raised Tesla to a "sector weight" rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Tesla in a research note on Monday, August 17th. They set an "outperform" rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $420.98.

View Our Latest Research Report on TSLA

More Tesla News

Here's some of the latest news about TSLA:

Positive Sentiment: Seaport Research Partners initiated coverage with a $475 price target, citing potential Robotaxi growth and forecasting $4 billion in annual Robotaxi revenue by the end of 2027. That outlook offers an upside case, though it depends on successful commercialization. Seaport Research Partners coverage and Robotaxi forecast

Seaport Research Partners initiated coverage with a $475 price target, citing potential Robotaxi growth and forecasting $4 billion in annual Robotaxi revenue by the end of 2027. That outlook offers an upside case, though it depends on successful commercialization. Positive Sentiment: Tesla’s FSD version 15 reportedly removes a mandatory feedback menu that users disliked, potentially improving the user experience. The update’s effect on adoption and revenue remains to be seen. Tesla removes feedback menu in FSD update

Tesla’s FSD version 15 reportedly removes a mandatory feedback menu that users disliked, potentially improving the user experience. The update’s effect on adoption and revenue remains to be seen. Neutral Sentiment: The EU may vote on December 15 on Tesla’s assisted-driving system. Authorization could expand access to the European market, while an unfavorable outcome could threaten national approvals; the result is still uncertain. Reuters report on the potential EU vote

Insider Activity at Tesla

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.13, for a total value of $938,498.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 25,972 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,353,296.36. This represents a 9.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. 20.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc. designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles and related products. Its vehicle lineup includes the Model S, Model 3, Model X, Model Y and Cybertruck, along with vehicle software, charging services and accessories. The company also develops energy-generation and storage products, including solar offerings, Powerwall home batteries and Megapack utility-scale battery systems. Tesla operates a charging network and provides software and services that support its vehicles and energy products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report).

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