Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) by 24.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 250,633 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock after purchasing an additional 49,114 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC's holdings in Tesla were worth $88,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA acquired a new position in Tesla in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Harborfront Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Montgomery Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Timbuktu Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Navigoe LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Tesla Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $384.68 on Wednesday. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $297.38 and a 52-week high of $498.83. The company has a market cap of $1.52 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 528.03, a PEG ratio of 23.88 and a beta of 1.74. The firm's 50-day moving average is $376.74 and its 200-day moving average is $381.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $28.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $28.06 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 3.03% and a net margin of 3.11%. The company's revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. BNP Paribas Exane raised shares of Tesla from an "underperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $266.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. They set an "outperform" rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Tesla in a research note on Monday, August 17th. They set an "outperform" rating for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Buy rating, eighteen have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $420.98.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.13, for a total transaction of $938,498.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 25,972 shares in the company, valued at $9,353,296.36. This trade represents a 9.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders own 20.00% of the company's stock.

Key Tesla News

These are some of the TSLA news items that stood out recently:

Positive Sentiment: Tesla registrations in the EU rose 83.5% year over year in October, offering evidence of stronger demand in Europe, though US demand and trade barriers remain concerns. Tesla Europe sales report

Tesla registrations in the EU rose 83.5% year over year in October, offering evidence of stronger demand in Europe, though US demand and trade barriers remain concerns. Neutral Sentiment: Reports say Tesla and SpaceX have formed teams to discuss a potential merger, with RBC expecting an announcement by early 2027. The deal could create strategic opportunities, but its terms are unsettled and Tesla shareholders might not receive a large premium—leaving significant execution, valuation and governance uncertainty. RBC on potential merger timing and terms

Reports say Tesla and SpaceX have formed teams to discuss a potential merger, with RBC expecting an announcement by early 2027. The deal could create strategic opportunities, but its terms are unsettled and Tesla shareholders might not receive a large premium—leaving significant execution, valuation and governance uncertainty. Negative Sentiment: Broader market weakness tied to renewed tariff concerns may weigh on risk-sensitive shares. Tesla also faces intensifying self-driving competition, while coverage of its driver-supervised FSD promotion has renewed safety questions. Mercedes-Benz self-driving competition

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures and sells electric vehicles and energy products. Its vehicle lineup includes the Model S, Model 3, Model X, Model Y and Cybertruck, along with related software and services. The company also provides energy generation and storage products, including solar systems, Powerwall home batteries and Megapack utility-scale storage. Its services include vehicle maintenance, charging through the Supercharger network and software features for its vehicles. Founded in 2003 and headquartered in Austin, Texas, Tesla serves customers in markets around the world.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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