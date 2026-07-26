Tesla, Inc. $TSLA Stock Position Increased by Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA increased its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,750 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock after buying an additional 11,316 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for 1.9% of Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA's investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA's holdings in Tesla were worth $50,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Tesla by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 258,925,024 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $116,443,762,000 after purchasing an additional 6,538,720 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Tesla by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 114,842,934 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $51,647,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080,085 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 65,700,975 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $29,426,070,000 after purchasing an additional 375,946 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $17,128,100,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 3,205.5% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 21,459,599 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $9,650,811,000 after buying an additional 20,810,386 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Tesla from $475.00 to $445.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an "underweight" rating and set a $130.00 target price (up from $125.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $485.00 price target (down from $510.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC restated a "hold" rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, twenty have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $404.95.

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More Tesla News

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In other Tesla news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total value of $9,985,506.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 48,399 shares of the company's stock, valued at $18,300,145.89. This represents a 35.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,106 shares in the company, valued at $8,147,700. This trade represents a 14.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,015 shares of company stock worth $12,383,640. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tesla Stock Down 2.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $313.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 trillion, a PE ratio of 289.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.94. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $297.82 and a 52-week high of $498.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $400.74 and a 200 day moving average of $402.53.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.17). Tesla had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 3.82%. The firm had revenue of $28.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $26.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

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