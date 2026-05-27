Tesla, Inc. $TSLA Stock Position Lifted by Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) by 34.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,481 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock after purchasing an additional 16,652 shares during the period. Tesla comprises 1.6% of Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC's holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC's holdings in Tesla were worth $28,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 258,925,024 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $116,443,762,000 after buying an additional 6,538,720 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 132.2% during the 3rd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 6,157,000 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $2,738,141,000 after buying an additional 3,505,000 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 44,035,949 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $19,583,547,000 after buying an additional 2,403,019 shares during the last quarter. PFA Pension Forsikringsaktieselskab purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at $748,084,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 788.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,226,536 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $551,598,000 after buying an additional 1,088,437 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $600.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Tesla from $438.00 to $400.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Mizuho dropped their price target on Tesla from $540.00 to $480.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Benchmark reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Glj Research reaffirmed a "sell" rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have given a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $395.20.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TSLA

Tesla Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $433.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.04. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $273.21 and a 52-week high of $498.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 397.79, a PEG ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 1.79. The business's fifty day moving average is $389.23 and its 200 day moving average is $416.22.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 3.95%.The company had revenue of $22.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total transaction of $9,985,506.99. Following the sale, the director directly owned 48,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,300,145.89. The trade was a 35.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 18,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,147,700. The trade was a 14.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,482 shares of company stock worth $21,508,331. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

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