Teton Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Nathan's Famous, Inc. $NATH

Teton Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Nathan's Famous, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATH - Free Report) by 53.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,425 shares of the restaurant operator's stock after selling 24,575 shares during the period. Nathan's Famous accounts for about 1.5% of Teton Advisors LLC's holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Teton Advisors LLC owned about 0.52% of Nathan's Famous worth $2,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in shares of Nathan's Famous in the first quarter worth $2,438,000. ABC Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of Nathan's Famous in the first quarter valued at $5,435,000. Credit Industriel ET Commercial acquired a new stake in shares of Nathan's Famous during the first quarter valued at $4,313,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Nathan's Famous by 204.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 387 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Nathan's Famous during the 1st quarter worth about $521,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.54% of the company's stock.

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Nathan's Famous Stock Performance

NATH stock opened at $98.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $401.95 million, a P/E ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 0.27. Nathan's Famous, Inc. has a one year low of $88.67 and a one year high of $113.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $100.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.14.

Nathan's Famous (NASDAQ:NATH - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter. Nathan's Famous had a negative return on equity of 179.01% and a net margin of 12.35%.The company had revenue of $35.07 million for the quarter.

Nathan's Famous Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. Nathan's Famous's dividend payout ratio is 41.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Nathan's Famous in a research note on Friday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy".

Read Our Latest Research Report on Nathan's Famous

Nathan's Famous Profile

Nathan's Famous Inc is a quick-service restaurant company known for its signature all-beef hot dogs and classic American fast-food offerings. The company operates and franchises a network of dining outlets under the Nathan's Famous brand, serving items such as hamburgers, chicken sandwiches, french fries and specialty sides. In addition to its restaurant business, Nathan's Famous markets frozen and refrigerated products to retail and foodservice customers across North America.

The company traces its origins to 1916, when founder Nathan Handwerker opened a modest walk-up stand on Coney Island in Brooklyn, New York.

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