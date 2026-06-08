Tetra Tech, Inc. $TTEK Shares Acquired by Capital International Investors

Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK - Free Report) by 27.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,016,577 shares of the industrial products company's stock after purchasing an additional 1,936,902 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors owned approximately 3.46% of Tetra Tech worth $302,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Corp boosted its position in Tetra Tech by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 880 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Tetra Tech by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,162 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Tetra Tech by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,691 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Tetra Tech by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,370 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Tetra Tech by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 23,499 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.89% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Tetra Tech

In other news, Director Jeffrey R. Feeler acquired 1,900 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.41 per share, with a total value of $50,179.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 1,900 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $50,179. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company's stock.

Tetra Tech Stock Performance

Shares of TTEK stock opened at $27.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.81 and a 1 year high of $43.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.93.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 22.89% and a net margin of 8.58%.The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Tetra Tech has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.580 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.38-0.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

Tetra Tech Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.072 per share. This is a boost from Tetra Tech's previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. Tetra Tech's payout ratio is presently 17.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TTEK. Weiss Ratings lowered Tetra Tech from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird set a $35.00 price target on Tetra Tech in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tetra Tech presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $41.00.

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Tetra Tech Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc is a leading provider of consulting and engineering services with a focus on water, environment, infrastructure, resource management and energy sectors. Headquartered in Pasadena, California, the company delivers end-to-end solutions that encompass planning, design, engineering, program management and construction management. Tetra Tech's multidisciplinary teams integrate science, technology and advisory services to address complex challenges in areas such as water resources, environmental remediation, sustainable infrastructure and renewable energy.

The company's core offerings include environmental assessments and cleanup, water treatment and reuse, coastal and marine engineering, climate resilience planning, and engineering design for transportation and built environments.

See Also

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