Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TEVA - Free Report) by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,355,669 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 1,226,429 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.63% of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries worth $291,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the third quarter worth $329,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 336.4% during the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 149,745 shares of the company's stock worth $5,930,000 after buying an additional 115,430 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury lifted its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.9% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 1,000,361 shares of the company's stock worth $39,614,000 after buying an additional 18,665 shares during the period. Integral Health Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the third quarter worth $11,880,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 20.1% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 102,776 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,100,000 after buying an additional 17,195 shares during the last quarter. 54.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Price Performance

NYSE:TEVA opened at $39.94 on Friday. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. has a one year low of $26.39 and a one year high of $44.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $46.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.89, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.97. The firm's fifty day moving average is $40.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.35.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a return on equity of 33.20% and a net margin of 2.94%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. Research analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TEVA. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Leerink Partners lifted their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $48.64.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Insider Transactions at Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

In related news, CEO Richard Francis sold 250,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total transaction of $9,942,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 677,529 shares of the company's stock, valued at $26,945,328.33. This trade represents a 26.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Daniell sold 20,003 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total value of $856,128.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 55,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,386,314. This trade represents a 26.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 965,945 shares of company stock valued at $39,003,851. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries is an Israeli pharmaceutical company that develops, manufactures and markets generic and specialty medicines. Its portfolio includes generic drugs, biosimilars, active pharmaceutical ingredients and branded treatments across several therapeutic areas. The company's specialty medicines include treatments for migraine, movement disorders and multiple sclerosis, as well as products for respiratory conditions. Teva also supplies generic medicines across a broad range of categories, serving patients and healthcare providers in markets around the world.

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