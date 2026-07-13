Tevis Investment Management Has $913,000 Stock Holdings in Dollar General Corporation $DG

Tevis Investment Management decreased its holdings in shares of Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG - Free Report) by 53.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,692 shares of the company's stock after selling 8,963 shares during the period. Tevis Investment Management's holdings in Dollar General were worth $913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac acquired a new position in Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 4,550.0% during the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 186 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 69.3% during the 4th quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 193 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Reflection Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on DG. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Dollar General from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Dollar General in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $150.00 to $132.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $131.27.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Dollar General

Dollar General Price Performance

NYSE DG opened at $118.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $26.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.94. Dollar General Corporation has a 52-week low of $95.11 and a 52-week high of $158.23.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $10.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.81 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The business's revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. Dollar General has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.200-7.450 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Dollar General Corporation will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 7th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 7th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. Dollar General's dividend payout ratio is presently 33.38%.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation is a U.S.-based variety and discount retailer operating a large network of small-format stores that serve primarily rural and suburban communities. The company is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker DG and is headquartered in the Nashville/Goodlettsville, Tennessee area. Founded in 1939, Dollar General has grown from a regional operation into one of the nation's prominent low-price retailers focused on convenience and value.

Dollar General's stores offer a wide assortment of everyday consumables and household goods, including food and beverage items, cleaning supplies, health and beauty products, paper goods, apparel basics, seasonal merchandise and small household items.

Further Reading

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