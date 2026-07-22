Texas Bank & Trust Co Acquires 2,516 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Texas Bank & Trust Co lifted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 14.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,126 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock after purchasing an additional 2,516 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 1.6% of Texas Bank & Trust Co's holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Texas Bank & Trust Co's holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 832,274,556 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $158,348,557,000 after acquiring an additional 8,913,959 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 388,653,121 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $89,708,913,000 after acquiring an additional 6,971,680 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 225,120,994 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $51,753,622,000 after acquiring an additional 2,479,324 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $32,868,735,000. Finally, Auto Owners Insurance Co boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 27,376.7% in the 4th quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 98,448,885 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $2,272,397,000 after purchasing an additional 98,090,585 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Amazon.com Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $247.55 on Wednesday. The company's 50-day moving average price is $250.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $236.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $196.00 and a one year high of $278.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.46.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.63 by $1.15. The company had revenue of $181.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.28 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

More Amazon.com News

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 31,352 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $8,621,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,175,766 shares in the company, valued at $598,335,650. This represents a 1.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 15,467 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.40, for a total value of $4,074,007.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 14,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,729,480.60. This represents a 52.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 144,274 shares of company stock valued at $38,716,204. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. Piper Sandler set a $330.00 target price on Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Citizens Jmp restated a "market outperform" rating and issued a $315.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Arete Research increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $301.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Fifty-seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $312.91.

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About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

See Also

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