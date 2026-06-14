Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. $TCBI Shares Acquired by Kennedy Capital Management LLC

Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its position in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI - Free Report) by 31.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 218,542 shares of the bank's stock after buying an additional 52,551 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC owned 0.49% of Texas Capital Bancshares worth $19,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TCBI. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 25.1% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,919,194 shares of the bank's stock valued at $162,229,000 after purchasing an additional 384,748 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,197,494 shares of the bank's stock valued at $108,436,000 after purchasing an additional 33,709 shares during the period. Azora Capital LP boosted its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 11.5% in the third quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 1,036,613 shares of the bank's stock valued at $87,625,000 after purchasing an additional 106,599 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 847,583 shares of the bank's stock valued at $76,740,000 after purchasing an additional 18,258 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 596,149 shares of the bank's stock valued at $53,975,000 after purchasing an additional 12,486 shares during the period. 96.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TCBI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Research lowered Texas Capital Bancshares from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, May 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a "sell" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $104.09.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of TCBI stock opened at $101.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.67. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.61 and a 52-week high of $108.92. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $100.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.16. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 17.71%.The firm had revenue of $323.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $318.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

Texas Capital Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Texas Capital Bancshares's payout ratio is 10.75%.

Insider Activity at Texas Capital Bancshares

In other news, insider Anna M. Alvarado sold 3,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total transaction of $353,325.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 23,810 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,403,619.50. The trade was a 12.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rob C. Holmes sold 49,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.22, for a total value of $5,010,390.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 167,635 shares in the company, valued at $16,968,014.70. This trade represents a 22.80% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 102,100 shares of company stock worth $10,366,023 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.91% of the company's stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, operating through its wholly owned subsidiary, Texas Capital Bank. The company specializes in providing commercial banking services to middle-market companies, entrepreneurs, professional service firms, real estate developers, and not-for-profit organizations. Its broad range of offerings includes commercial lending, treasury and cash management, real estate finance, equipment finance, and energy lending, all designed to address the unique financial needs of businesses navigating growth and market challenges.

In addition to its core commercial banking capabilities, Texas Capital Bancshares delivers private banking and wealth management services for business owners and high-net-worth individuals.

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