State Street Corp cut its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (TXSE:TXCP - Free Report) by 53.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,288,664 shares of the bank's stock after selling 2,674,246 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 5.39% of Texas Capital Bancshares worth $212,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares in the second quarter worth approximately $578,148,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the second quarter valued at $75,429,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 47.3% in the second quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 483,210 shares of the bank's stock valued at $49,896,000 after buying an additional 155,201 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,997,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,244,000. 96.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Texas Capital Bancshares in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They set a "hold" rating on the stock. Zacks Research raised Texas Capital Bancshares from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Texas Capital Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set a "hold" rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson set a $105.00 target price on Texas Capital Bancshares in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $106.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on TXCP

Texas Capital Bancshares Price Performance

The company's 50-day moving average price is $96.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.13 and a 1-year high of $105.89.

Texas Capital Bancshares (TXSE:TXCP - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The bank reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.39. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 17.74%. The business had revenue of $356.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $339.89 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 7.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Capital Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. Texas Capital Bancshares's payout ratio is presently 10.27%.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. is the parent company of Texas Capital Bank, a full-service financial institution headquartered in Dallas, Texas. The bank primarily serves commercial and middle-market businesses, entrepreneurs, professionals, high-net-worth individuals and institutions. Texas Capital Bank offers commercial and private banking services, including business and personal deposit accounts, commercial and real estate lending, treasury management, wealth management and related financial solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (TXSE:TXCP - Free Report).

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