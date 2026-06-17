Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN Shares Acquired by Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA lifted its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN - Free Report) by 56.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,410 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after buying an additional 15,600 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA's holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $7,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TXN. High Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Advocate Investing Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Ares Financial Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Cornerstone Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $280.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a "sell" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Susquehanna reissued a "positive" rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Weiss Ratings raised Texas Instruments from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $269.61.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Texas Instruments

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, CFO Rafael R. Lizardi sold 47,734 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.10, for a total transaction of $14,706,845.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 85,485 shares of the company's stock, valued at $26,337,928.50. This trade represents a 35.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Mark T. Roberts sold 28,080 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.34, for a total transaction of $7,871,947.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 53,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,084,815.06. The trade was a 34.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 303,475 shares of company stock worth $85,666,638 over the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Instruments Trading Down 2.4%

NASDAQ TXN opened at $305.71 on Wednesday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $152.73 and a 12 month high of $331.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 4.46 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The company has a market capitalization of $278.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.32. The company's fifty day moving average price is $276.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $223.66.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.31. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 29.11%.The company had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. Texas Instruments's quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Texas Instruments has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.770-2.050 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 5th. Texas Instruments's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.26%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Inc NASDAQ: TXN is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, that designs and manufactures analog and embedded processing chips. The company's products are used across a wide range of end markets, including industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications and enterprise equipment. TI's business emphasizes components that condition, convert, manage and move electrical signals—capabilities that are foundational to modern electronic systems.

TI's product portfolio includes a broad array of analog integrated circuits—such as power management, amplifiers, data converters and interface devices—as well as embedded processors and microcontrollers used to control systems and run real-time applications.

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