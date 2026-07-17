Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN Shares Acquired by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN - Free Report) by 26.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,222 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after purchasing an additional 21,128 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC's holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $19,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,516,628,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 33.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,402,834 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $3,184,446,000 after buying an additional 4,129,601 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 61.0% during the third quarter. Amundi now owns 9,445,243 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,717,240,000 after buying an additional 3,580,147 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,608,265 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $2,013,918,000 after buying an additional 2,474,062 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,153,622 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,588,062,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938,788 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $227.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Susquehanna reissued a "positive" rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $225.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. They set a "market perform" rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $281.84.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Texas Instruments

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In other news, CEO Haviv Ilan sold 20,000 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total transaction of $5,606,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 204,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,280,308.48. The trade was a 8.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.13, for a total value of $1,545,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 42,519 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,143,898.47. The trade was a 10.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 303,475 shares of company stock valued at $85,666,638 over the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Trending Headlines about Texas Instruments

Here are the key news stories impacting Texas Instruments this week:

Positive Sentiment: KeyCorp raised its price target on Texas Instruments to $390 from $325 and kept an Overweight/Strong-Buy view, signaling confidence in the company’s earnings power and implying meaningful upside from current levels. KeyCorp price target raise

KeyCorp raised its price target on Texas Instruments to $390 from $325 and kept an view, signaling confidence in the company’s earnings power and implying meaningful upside from current levels. Positive Sentiment: Analysts at KeyCorp also lifted multiple forward EPS estimates for TXN, including FY2026 and FY2027, suggesting expectations for improving profitability and a stronger demand backdrop. KeyCorp earnings estimates

Analysts at KeyCorp also lifted multiple forward EPS estimates for TXN, including FY2026 and FY2027, suggesting expectations for improving profitability and a stronger demand backdrop. Positive Sentiment: The board declared a third-quarter cash dividend of $1.42 per share , reinforcing Texas Instruments’ reputation as a shareholder-friendly semiconductor name with strong cash generation. Dividend announcement

The board declared a third-quarter cash dividend of , reinforcing Texas Instruments’ reputation as a shareholder-friendly semiconductor name with strong cash generation. Neutral Sentiment: Several recent articles note TXN is heading into its July 22 earnings report with expectations for a better quarter, but they are largely commentary pieces rather than new company-specific disclosures. Earnings preview

Several recent articles note TXN is heading into its July 22 earnings report with expectations for a better quarter, but they are largely commentary pieces rather than new company-specific disclosures. Negative Sentiment: Despite the positive catalyst mix, some market reports said TXN has recently underperformed peers, which may reflect investor caution ahead of earnings and a high valuation after the stock’s big run-up this year. Peer underperformance report

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of TXN opened at $291.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $265.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.32. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $152.73 and a 52-week high of $334.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $302.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $243.18.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.85 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 29.11% and a return on equity of 32.49%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. Texas Instruments has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.770-2.050 EPS. Research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 11th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. Texas Instruments's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.26%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Inc NASDAQ: TXN is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, that designs and manufactures analog and embedded processing chips. The company's products are used across a wide range of end markets, including industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications and enterprise equipment. TI's business emphasizes components that condition, convert, manage and move electrical signals—capabilities that are foundational to modern electronic systems.

TI's product portfolio includes a broad array of analog integrated circuits—such as power management, amplifiers, data converters and interface devices—as well as embedded processors and microcontrollers used to control systems and run real-time applications.

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