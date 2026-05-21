Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN Shares Bought by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN - Free Report) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,760 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after acquiring an additional 5,535 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.'s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $8,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TXN. High Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Ares Financial Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company's stock.

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Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Texas Instruments stock opened at $304.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $277.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $234.27 and a 200-day moving average of $204.52. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $152.73 and a 52 week high of $310.29.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.85 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 29.11%.The business's revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. Texas Instruments has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.770-2.050 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 5th were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 5th. Texas Instruments's dividend payout ratio is currently 97.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TXN. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Susquehanna reiterated a "positive" rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $263.65.

Check Out Our Latest Report on TXN

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In related news, CEO Haviv Ilan sold 20,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total transaction of $5,606,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 204,339 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $57,280,308.48. This represents a 8.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rafael R. Lizardi sold 47,734 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.10, for a total value of $14,706,845.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 85,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,337,928.50. This represents a 35.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 303,475 shares of company stock worth $85,666,638. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Key Texas Instruments News

Here are the key news stories impacting Texas Instruments this week:

Positive Sentiment: A Mizuho analyst raised Texas Instruments’ price target from $255 to $300 while keeping a neutral rating, signaling continued confidence in the semiconductor maker’s fundamentals and earnings outlook.

A Mizuho analyst raised Texas Instruments’ price target from $255 to $300 while keeping a neutral rating, signaling continued confidence in the semiconductor maker’s fundamentals and earnings outlook. Positive Sentiment: Investor enthusiasm around AI infrastructure has helped push TXN shares sharply higher this year, reflecting expectations that analog and power chips will benefit from broader data-center and industrial demand.

Investor enthusiasm around AI infrastructure has helped push TXN shares sharply higher this year, reflecting expectations that analog and power chips will benefit from broader data-center and industrial demand. Neutral Sentiment: One recent article argued that TXN’s rapid run-up has stretched valuation and lowered its value ranking, which could make some investors cautious about buying after the strong rally. Texas Instruments Stock Rally Amid AI Boom Sparks Overvaluation Concerns— Value Rank Tumbles

One recent article argued that TXN’s rapid run-up has stretched valuation and lowered its value ranking, which could make some investors cautious about buying after the strong rally. Neutral Sentiment: Broader tech weakness and rising bond yields weighed on semiconductor and growth stocks overall, which may have limited upside for TXN despite its company-specific momentum. Stocks Pressured by Tech Weakness and Rising Bond Yields

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Inc NASDAQ: TXN is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, that designs and manufactures analog and embedded processing chips. The company's products are used across a wide range of end markets, including industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications and enterprise equipment. TI's business emphasizes components that condition, convert, manage and move electrical signals—capabilities that are foundational to modern electronic systems.

TI's product portfolio includes a broad array of analog integrated circuits—such as power management, amplifiers, data converters and interface devices—as well as embedded processors and microcontrollers used to control systems and run real-time applications.

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