Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN Shares Bought by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN - Free Report) by 27.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,608,265 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after acquiring an additional 2,474,062 shares during the period. Texas Instruments makes up 1.7% of Van ECK Associates Corp's portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 1.28% of Texas Instruments worth $2,013,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at $2,516,628,000. Amundi boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 61.0% in the third quarter. Amundi now owns 9,445,243 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,717,240,000 after purchasing an additional 3,580,147 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 16.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,435,001 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $3,019,603,000 after purchasing an additional 2,366,695 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,273,233 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $2,129,283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250,174 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,153,622 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,588,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938,788 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company's stock.

Texas Instruments Trading Up 1.4%

NASDAQ TXN opened at $301.12 on Friday. The company's fifty day moving average price is $271.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $221.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 4.46 and a quick ratio of 2.94. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $152.73 and a 12 month high of $331.51. The company has a market capitalization of $274.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.32.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.31. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 29.11% and a return on equity of 32.49%. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Texas Instruments has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.770-2.050 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 5th were given a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 5th. Texas Instruments's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Mark T. Roberts sold 28,080 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.34, for a total value of $7,871,947.20. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 53,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,084,815.06. This trade represents a 34.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Haviv Ilan sold 20,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total transaction of $5,606,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 204,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,280,308.48. The trade was a 8.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 303,475 shares of company stock worth $85,666,638. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TXN has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Texas Instruments to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. They issued a "market perform" rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $227.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from an "overweight" rating to a "sector weight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $267.11.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Inc NASDAQ: TXN is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, that designs and manufactures analog and embedded processing chips. The company's products are used across a wide range of end markets, including industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications and enterprise equipment. TI's business emphasizes components that condition, convert, manage and move electrical signals—capabilities that are foundational to modern electronic systems.

TI's product portfolio includes a broad array of analog integrated circuits—such as power management, amplifiers, data converters and interface devices—as well as embedded processors and microcontrollers used to control systems and run real-time applications.

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