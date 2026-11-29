PointState Capital LP purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN - Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 483,280 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $135,362,000. Texas Instruments accounts for about 0.4% of PointState Capital LP's portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. PointState Capital LP owned about 0.05% of Texas Instruments as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the second quarter valued at approximately $24,607,313,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the second quarter worth $4,488,666,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the second quarter worth $3,700,842,000. Primecap Management Co. CA purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the second quarter worth $2,538,063,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the second quarter worth $1,918,277,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company's stock.

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Key Stories Impacting Texas Instruments

These are some of the TXN stories that stood out recently:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks upgraded Texas Instruments to Rank #1 (Strong Buy), citing growing optimism about its earnings prospects. TXN was also added to Zacks’ Strong Buy income and momentum lists. Article: All You Need to Know About Texas Instruments Rating Upgrade to Strong Buy

Zacks upgraded Texas Instruments to Rank #1 (Strong Buy), citing growing optimism about its earnings prospects. TXN was also added to Zacks’ Strong Buy income and momentum lists. Positive Sentiment: A recent analyst upgrade and firmer sentiment across the semiconductor sector were reported as factors supporting TXN shares. Article: Why Is Texas Instruments Stock Climbing Today?

A recent analyst upgrade and firmer sentiment across the semiconductor sector were reported as factors supporting TXN shares. Neutral Sentiment: Investors are weighing whether TXN’s sharp multiyear share-price gains are justified by the cash flow the business can generate; the coverage raises the valuation question without reaching a definitive conclusion. Article: Is Texas Instruments Trading At A Premium To Cash Flow?

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of TXN stock opened at $281.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $165.42 and a 52 week high of $334.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $257.66 billion, a PE ratio of 36.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $287.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $266.87.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The semiconductor company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.22. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 34.25% and a return on equity of 40.51%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th were issued a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. This is a boost from Texas Instruments's previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 30th. Texas Instruments's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.86%.

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In related news, Director Pamela Patsley sold 4,532 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.56, for a total transaction of $1,366,669.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 34,487 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,399,899.72. The trade was a 11.61% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Janet Clark sold 4,306 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.46, for a total value of $1,302,392.76. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 11,341 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,430,198.86. The trade was a 27.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 29,726 shares of company stock valued at $9,090,003 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TXN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Freedom Broker raised Texas Instruments from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and increased their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "sell" rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Texas Instruments from $340.00 to $330.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $340.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $318.20.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated NASDAQ: TXN designs and manufactures analog and embedded semiconductor products used in industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. Its analog products help manage power, sense and measure real-world signals, and support signal processing, while its embedded processing products provide computing and control functions within electronic systems. The company offers a broad portfolio of semiconductors, including power-management devices, amplifiers, data converters, microcontrollers, processors, and connectivity products.

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