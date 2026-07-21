Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN Shares Purchased by Mediolanum International Funds Ltd

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd lifted its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN - Free Report) by 13.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,991 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after purchasing an additional 4,145 shares during the quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd's holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $6,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 16,840 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $3,158,000 after acquiring an additional 4,218 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 9,084 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1,810.0% in the 2nd quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 191 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 7,417 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HUB Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,673 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $3,046,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Rafael R. Lizardi sold 47,734 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.10, for a total value of $14,706,845.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 85,485 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $26,337,928.50. This represents a 35.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Haviv Ilan sold 20,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total transaction of $5,606,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 204,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,280,308.48. This trade represents a 8.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 303,475 shares of company stock valued at $85,666,638 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

NASDAQ TXN opened at $284.07 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $302.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $244.71. The company has a market capitalization of $258.53 billion, a PE ratio of 48.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.32. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $152.73 and a 1 year high of $334.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 4.46 and a quick ratio of 2.94.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.31. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 29.11%.The business had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Texas Instruments has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.770-2.050 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. Texas Instruments's payout ratio is 97.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TXN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. HC Wainwright downgraded Texas Instruments to a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $325.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $283.84.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Texas Instruments

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Inc NASDAQ: TXN is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, that designs and manufactures analog and embedded processing chips. The company's products are used across a wide range of end markets, including industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications and enterprise equipment. TI's business emphasizes components that condition, convert, manage and move electrical signals—capabilities that are foundational to modern electronic systems.

TI's product portfolio includes a broad array of analog integrated circuits—such as power management, amplifiers, data converters and interface devices—as well as embedded processors and microcontrollers used to control systems and run real-time applications.

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