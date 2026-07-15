Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN Shares Purchased by Sanctuary Advisors LLC

Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN - Free Report) by 15.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 182,480 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after purchasing an additional 24,176 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC's holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $35,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. High Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Advocate Investing Services LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Ares Financial Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Cornerstone Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $225.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Texas Instruments from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Benchmark raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $250.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a "positive" rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $281.84.

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Texas Instruments Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $305.55 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $302.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $241.50. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $152.73 and a one year high of $334.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 4.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $278.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.32, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.32.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 29.11%.The business's revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. Texas Instruments has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.770-2.050 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.66 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 5th were paid a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 5th. Texas Instruments's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Mark T. Roberts sold 28,080 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.34, for a total transaction of $7,871,947.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 53,809 shares of the company's stock, valued at $15,084,815.06. This trade represents a 34.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Amichai Ron sold 18,365 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.43, for a total transaction of $5,003,176.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 81,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,089,986.55. This trade represents a 18.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 303,475 shares of company stock worth $85,666,638. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Inc NASDAQ: TXN is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, that designs and manufactures analog and embedded processing chips. The company's products are used across a wide range of end markets, including industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications and enterprise equipment. TI's business emphasizes components that condition, convert, manage and move electrical signals—capabilities that are foundational to modern electronic systems.

TI's product portfolio includes a broad array of analog integrated circuits—such as power management, amplifiers, data converters and interface devices—as well as embedded processors and microcontrollers used to control systems and run real-time applications.

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