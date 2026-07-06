Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN Shares Sold by Dividend Assets Capital LLC

Dividend Assets Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN - Free Report) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,061 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 5,252 shares during the period. Texas Instruments accounts for approximately 2.3% of Dividend Assets Capital LLC's holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Dividend Assets Capital LLC's holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $11,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Severin Investments LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 3.3% in the first quarter. Severin Investments LLC now owns 1,349 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Tred Avon Family Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.3% during the first quarter. Tred Avon Family Wealth LLC now owns 3,413 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 2,178 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 647 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 10,228 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 5,000 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.13, for a total transaction of $1,545,650.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 42,519 shares in the company, valued at $13,143,898.47. The trade was a 10.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 8,838 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.41, for a total transaction of $2,708,051.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 37,626 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,528,982.66. The trade was a 19.02% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 303,475 shares of company stock valued at $85,666,638. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of TXN stock opened at $293.08 on Monday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $152.73 and a 12-month high of $334.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $266.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $298.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $235.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 4.46 and a quick ratio of 2.94.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.85 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 29.11%.The firm's revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. Texas Instruments has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.770-2.050 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.66 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 5th. Texas Instruments's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TXN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Wolfe Research reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $250.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $280.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $276.84.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Inc NASDAQ: TXN is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, that designs and manufactures analog and embedded processing chips. The company's products are used across a wide range of end markets, including industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications and enterprise equipment. TI's business emphasizes components that condition, convert, manage and move electrical signals—capabilities that are foundational to modern electronic systems.

TI's product portfolio includes a broad array of analog integrated circuits—such as power management, amplifiers, data converters and interface devices—as well as embedded processors and microcontrollers used to control systems and run real-time applications.

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