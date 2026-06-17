Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN Shares Sold by Fundsmith Investment Services LTD.

Fundsmith Investment Services LTD. lowered its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN - Free Report) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 872,579 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 113,282 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments accounts for 2.8% of Fundsmith Investment Services LTD.'s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Fundsmith Investment Services LTD. owned approximately 0.10% of Texas Instruments worth $151,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the second quarter worth $25,000. High Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Advocate Investing Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Ares Financial Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Cornerstone Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TXN. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $340.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $269.61.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $305.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 4.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $276.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $223.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $278.22 billion, a PE ratio of 52.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.32. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $152.73 and a fifty-two week high of $331.51.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.85 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 29.11% and a return on equity of 32.49%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. Texas Instruments has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.770-2.050 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 5th were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 5th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. Texas Instruments's dividend payout ratio is currently 97.26%.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, CEO Haviv Ilan sold 20,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total transaction of $5,606,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 204,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,280,308.48. This represents a 8.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rafael R. Lizardi sold 47,734 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.10, for a total transaction of $14,706,845.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 85,485 shares of the company's stock, valued at $26,337,928.50. This represents a 35.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 303,475 shares of company stock valued at $85,666,638 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Inc NASDAQ: TXN is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, that designs and manufactures analog and embedded processing chips. The company's products are used across a wide range of end markets, including industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications and enterprise equipment. TI's business emphasizes components that condition, convert, manage and move electrical signals—capabilities that are foundational to modern electronic systems.

TI's product portfolio includes a broad array of analog integrated circuits—such as power management, amplifiers, data converters and interface devices—as well as embedded processors and microcontrollers used to control systems and run real-time applications.

Further Reading

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